Spain Rebuffs White House Claim Of Military Cooperation

The United States and Spain are currently in a diplomatic standoff after U.S. officials said Madrid had agreed to support military operations, only for the Spanish government to reject those claims.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Spain had agreed to coordinate with U.S. military efforts amid tensions in the Middle East. She added that Madrid had received President Donald Trump’s warning “loud and clear,” following his suggestion that a trade embargo could follow Spain’s earlier refusal to allow U.S. aircraft at jointly operated bases.

The Spanish government quickly countered the U.S. statement, saying no new military cooperation agreement has been reached. Officials emphasized that reports suggesting broader collaboration were incorrect and reiterated Spain’s longstanding position.

At the heart of the dispute are Spain’s strategic bases at Rota and Morón, jointly operated with the U.S. but fully controlled by Spain. Madrid has repeatedly stressed that the bases can only be used in line with existing agreements and international law.

Earlier this week, Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and Defense Minister Margarita Robles stated they would not permit the bases to be used for strikes on Iran, citing concerns over unilateral military action outside the United Nations framework.

The decision led to the repositioning of at least 15 U.S. aircraft to other European facilities.

The disagreement has strained relations between the two NATO allies.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran as “dangerous and unjustified” and reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to diplomatic solutions. He also reinforced Spain’s anti-war stance, warning against any action that could involve the country in the conflict.

The contrasting statements from Washington and Madrid highlight the growing transatlantic tensions over military strategy in the Middle East and underscore the challenges of coordinating allied responses amid ongoing regional conflict.