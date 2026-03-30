Spain Refuses U.S. Access To Airspace For Iran Operations

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Spain has closed its airspace to United States military aircraft involved in operations against Iran, Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced on Monday.

“This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorized, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorized for any actions related to the war in Iran,” Robles told reporters.

The decision marks an escalation from Spain’s earlier refusal to allow the use of its jointly operated military bases at Rota and Morón for the U.S.-led campaign. Those bases, under Spanish sovereignty despite the joint arrangement, have long served as key logistics hubs for American forces in the Mediterranean.

Spain, under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has emerged as one of Europe’s most vocal critics of the U.S.- and Israel-led military operations in Iran. Spanish officials have repeatedly described the conflict as “unilateral,” “illegal,” and a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Robles described the operations as “profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust,” reiterating that Spain’s position has been consistent and transparent from the outset.

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The latest airspace restriction forces U.S. military planes to reroute around Spanish territory when heading to or from targets in the Middle East. According to reports citing military sources, the ban does not apply in emergency situations.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo reinforced the government’s stance in an interview with radio station Cadena Ser on Monday.

“This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish government not to participate in or contribute to a war which was initiated unilaterally and against international law,” he said.

The moves have strained relations with Washington. Earlier in March, following Spain’s initial denial of base access, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut off all trade with Spain, stating the country would face consequences for its lack of support.

Spain has stood firm. Sánchez has emphasized a policy of “No to war,” insisting his government will not be complicit in actions it views as contrary to international norms.

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The Spanish government maintains that use of its bases and airspace must comply with bilateral defense agreements and the UN Charter. Humanitarian exceptions may still apply on a case-by-case basis.

This latest development comes as the conflict in the Middle East enters its fifth week, with significant regional and global repercussions.