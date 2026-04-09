Spain To Reopen Embassy In Iran

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Spain has decided to reopen its embassy in Tehran to support ongoing efforts toward a peaceful resolution following the recent two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced on Thursday.

Albares revealed that he has instructed Spain’s ambassador to Iran, Antonio Sanchez-Benedito, to return to Tehran and resume full diplomatic operations.

The embassy had been temporarily closed since March 7.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the Spanish Congress, Albares described the move as a response to the “new situation” created by the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

He added that he had personally informed his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, of the decision during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

According to Albares, the reopening underscores Spain’s commitment to contributing to broader peace initiatives in the region.

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The Spanish foreign minister also held discussions with several counterparts from the Middle East, including the foreign ministers of Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Lebanon.

During a call with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi, Albares expressed Spain’s solidarity with Lebanon amid what he called “brutal and indiscriminate” Israeli attacks, describing them as “a disgrace to the conscience of all humanity.”

When asked about a Wall Street Journal report suggesting that the United States might consider closing military bases in countries that did not fully support its recent actions, including Spain and Germany. Albares said he had received no such information.

He noted that bilateral talks with Washington regarding the use of Spain’s Rota and Moron air bases are continuing, and confirmed that both facilities are currently operating “completely normally.”

The United States and Iran announced the two-week truce on Tuesday, with the aim of creating space for a more permanent agreement to end the conflict that began on February 28.

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The war, involving US and Israeli forces against Iran, has resulted in significant casualties.

The truce was declared just hours before the expiry of a deadline repeatedly extended by US President Donald Trump, under which Iran was expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a proposed agreement, or risk severe consequences.