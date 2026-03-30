Spain, U.S., Others Condemn Israel Blocking Latin Patriarch Palm Sunday

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Spain, the United States, Jordan, and other countries have condemned Israel for preventing the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem from celebrating Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the move “an unjustified attack on religious freedom” and demanded that Israel respect the diversity of faiths and international law. He said on X that Israel “has prevented Catholics from celebrating Palm Sunday at the holy sites in Jerusalem, with no explanation whatsoever.”

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denounced the action as a “flagrant violation of international law and the longstanding legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem.” Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali stressed that Israel, as an occupying power, must respect Christians’ right to access their places of worship and immediately stop all restrictive measures.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also criticized Israel over the incident, highlighting concerns about violations of religious liberty at sacred sites.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel described preventing entry to the Latin Patriarch as “difficult to understand or justify,” adding to Western diplomatic condemnation.

Israeli police blocked Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, and the Custos of the Holy Land, Francesco Ielpo, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, citing “concerns for their safety.”

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The Latin Patriarchate called the move unprecedented in recent memory and deeply hurtful to Christians who look toward Jerusalem during Holy Week.

Israeli authorities, including the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the decision was made solely out of concern for the Patriarch’s safety and the safety of his entourage. The statement emphasized that “there was no malicious intent whatsoever, only concern for his safety and that of his party.”

Palm Sunday, which begins Holy Week for Christians, commemorates Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem days before his crucifixion and resurrection.

The blockage has sparked widespread international criticism and reignited debates over access to holy sites in the contested city.