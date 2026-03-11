Spain Withdraws Ambassador From Israel Amid Tensions Over Iran, Gaza

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Spain has officially withdrawn its ambassador from Israel, Ana María Sálomon Pérez, in a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions between the two countries, marking one of the most serious breaks in relations in recent years.

The Spanish government confirmed on Wednesday that its ambassador in Tel Aviv had been recalled for consultations following what officials described as “unacceptable actions and statements” from the Israeli government amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move reflects Madrid’s deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the continued military operations by Israel, which have drawn widespread international criticism.

According to government sources, the decision came after weeks of rising diplomatic friction between the two nations. Spanish officials have repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire and have urged Israel to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians.

In a statement released by the ministry, Spain said it “cannot remain indifferent to the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza,” stressing that diplomatic channels remain open but that the withdrawal of the ambassador is meant to signal the seriousness of Spain’s concerns.

The Israeli government reacted strongly to the development, accusing Spain of taking a biased stance in the conflict and undermining Israel’s right to defend itself against militant groups.

Israeli officials argued that their military operations are necessary to counter security threats, insisting that responsibility for the escalation lies with armed groups operating from Gaza.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have been increasingly strained since the intensification of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Spain has been among several European nations pushing for stronger international pressure on Israel to halt its military campaign and allow greater humanitarian access to the Palestinian territories.

Political analysts say the withdrawal of an ambassador is a significant diplomatic step, often used by countries to signal serious disapproval without fully severing relations.

Despite the recall, Spain has not announced a complete suspension of diplomatic ties with Israel.

However, observers warn that relations between the two governments may continue to deteriorate if the conflict deepens and international divisions widen.

The development comes at a time when global attention remains focused on the widening tensions in the Middle East, with several nations reassessing their diplomatic positions as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensifies.