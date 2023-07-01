Spain’s World Cup Winning Star, Fabregas Retires From Football, Gets Coaching Job

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Cesc Fabregas ex-Arsenal star has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Advertisement

The Spaniard will move into coaching with Italian side Como, which was the Serie B club he played for last season.

During his spell, he played for Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco.

Fabregas said, “It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots.

“From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

“From lifting the World Cup, and the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.

Advertisement

“All those who have helped me, my team-mates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance. To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger.

“It has already been more than worth it with all the great memories and friends that I have made on the way. I’ve also learnt 3 languages and became more compassionate and wiser along my travels. I lived experiences that I never thought in a million years I would even come close to.”

Fabregas joined Barca’s La Masia Academy in 1997 when he was 10.

Advertisement

He played Premier League matches for Arsenal between 2004 and 2011 and won the FA Cup before leaving for Barcelona.

After three years in Barcelona, he moved to Chelsea in 2014.

He won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 and was part of the golden team that lifted Spain’s first World Cup in South Africa.