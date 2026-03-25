Spanish PM Says Middle East War ‘Far Worse’ Than Iraq 2003

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Pedro Sánchez has warned that the ongoing Middle East conflict could have consequences far more severe than the 2003 Iraq war, describing the situation as a deeper and more dangerous crisis.

Addressing parliament, the Spanish leader said the current conflict goes beyond past wars in both scale and potential impact. “This is not the same scenario as the illegal war in Iraq. We are facing something far worse. Much worse. With a potential impact that is far broader and far deeper,” he said.

Sánchez also condemned the war in strong terms, adding: “This time, it’s an absurd and illegal war. A cruel one that sets us back from achieving our economic, social, and environmental goals.”

The remarks come as Spain maintains its refusal to support military operations linked to the conflict. Madrid has declined requests from Washington to allow the use of its military bases, a stance that has heightened tensions with Donald Trump.

Sánchez pointed to the long-term consequences of the Iraq invasion, arguing that it failed to deliver stability and instead worsened conditions for ordinary citizens.

Advertisement

He warned that the current conflict could produce similar or even greater economic and social disruption affecting millions. ￼

The comparison resonates strongly in Spain, where public opposition to the Iraq war sparked widespread protests at the time. Recent polling suggests that a majority of Spaniards support the government’s decision not to allow foreign military use of its bases in the present conflict.

Sánchez has consistently framed Spain’s position as one rooted in international law and diplomacy, urging restraint and warning against repeating past mistakes that led to instability and insecurity across Europe. ￼