Sparse Voter Presence Recorded At Ahoada East Polling Unit As Balloting Starts

Voting has commenced at Unit 16, Ward 5, Constituency 2 of Ahoada East, with reports indicating a low turnout as of 10:17 a.m.

Electoral officials were seen setting up early in the morning to facilitate the process, while security personnel maintained a visible presence to ensure order.

However, only a handful of voters had arrived at the polling unit at the time of filing this report.

Residents expressed hope that turnout would improve as the day progresses. The exercise is part of the ongoing electoral activities in Rivers State.