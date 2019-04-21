Speakership: Gbajabiamila Scores Another Major Endorsement

Advertisement

A forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) new-elected members of the House of Representatives has endorsed Mr Femi Gbajabiamila for Speaker of the incoming 9th House.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the North-West Coordinator of the forum, Almustapha Aliyu.

Gbajabiamila, who is the current Majority Leader of the House of Reps, had recently been endorsed as the candidate of the ruling APC for the office.

Advertisement

Aliyu, who represents Rabah/Wurno Federal Constituency, said the forum which constitutes no less than 164 members endorsed Gbabiamila in a bid to strengthen democracy, ensure stability of the 9th House and above all uphold party supremacy.

“We are also restating our loyalty and commitment to our great party. This, we do, also to ensure that the laudable policies and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari sail through, in the general interests of Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, the forum is taking the advantage of its numerical strength, which constituted a significant number of the 360-member assembly.

He added that “this is without the 67 APC returning members. This gives us a comfortable majority. Our aim is to prevent the ugly development of the 8th assembly.

“Having being elected and given the mandate freely by the electorate, we need to pay back. We have to remain loyal as well as uphold the lofty ideals of the APC.”

Advertisement

Aliyu added that, “The so-called leaders should separate politics from governance. These condemnable actions are endangering democracy.

“This is extremely regrettable and we are calling on the state government to urgently reverse the ugly trend, otherwise, we will not hesitate to take the necessary steps to seek redress, through the most appropriate channels,” he said.