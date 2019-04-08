SPEAKERSHIP: Gov Ajimobi Urges Oyo Reps To Support Gbajabiamila

Advertisement

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi has called on the nine members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC from the state to support the chosen candidate of the party for the speakership of the chamber.

The governor particularly urged the members of the green chambers to support the aspiration of the Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the next Speaker of the House in the 9th National Assembly.

In a statement issued today, Monday by a lawmaker, Mr. Akeem Adeyemi, “for Oyo APC Reps Caucus,” through Gbajabiamila’s campaign office, quoted the governor giving the advice at a meeting held on Sunday with Reps-elect in his private residence in Oluyole Estate, Ibadan.

Adeyemi, who is also the APC South-West Coordinator of Gbajabiamila Speakership Campaign Council, appreciated the governor for providing “a sound leadership and positive direction for the party.”

The lawmaker said he promised Ajimobi “their full cooperation after each member had spoken in acceptance of the governor’s endorsement of the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila.”

The statement added, “Consequently, APC members-elect from Oyo State pledged unflinching loyalty to the party and promised to abide by the party’s decision on the choice of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly.”

Femi Gbajabiamila elected into the green chambers in 2003 representing Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos State is among those who have officially declared their intention to contest the position of speaker in the 9th assembly. He is reported to have the support of his party, the APC and major stakeholders from his political zone.

His contenders are House Spokesman, Abdularazak Namdas and vibrant female member, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.