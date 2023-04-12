Speakership: Miriam Onuoha Unveils 7-Point Agenda To Transform House Of Reps

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the race for the speakership of the 10th House of Reperceives gathers impetus, Princess Miriam Odinaka Onuoha who is the only female among nine contestants, has put forward her plan to transform the House of Representatives if she becomes Speaker.

Onuoha unveiled a 7-point agenda while officially declaring her intention to contest the position of number four citizen of the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Her plan is multifaceted and promises to address several key issues that have plagued the House of Representatives in recent years.

Among other things, the lawmaker who currently serves as Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities and Special Needs, assured of cutting-edge legislative engagement with the executive to bring about solutions to the nation’s economic and social challenges if elected Speaker on June 13, 2023.

Below are some of the key points contained in her programme of action.

Digitization of activities of Rules and Business Committee to improve effective record management without conflicts. Introduce periodic strategic Executive-Legislature dialogue for effective intervention by NASS. Create opportunity for NASS-Stakeholders engagement to provide access for public participation in the law-making process and improve public awareness of role of the legislature. Improve legislative policy action to promote the interest of Women and vulnerable groups (Gender responsive budgeting, introduction of sign language interpreters during plenaries and other House Business among others). Facilitate periodic capacity development programs for leadership of Committees and Members to address common and emerging issues. Promote unity and cohesion, improve welfare of members across party lines and Geo-political divide. Enhance Committees’ financial independence to promote their effectiveness.