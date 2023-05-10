Speakership: Wase, Onuoha, Betara, Other Aspirants Storm APC National Secretariat

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some House of Representative members aspiring to lead the green chambers in the 10th Assembly are currently meeting with the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress over the zoning arrangement adopted for National Assembly positions.

Present at the meeting are strong contenders including Hon. Miriam Onuoha (Imo), Idris Wase (Plateau), and Muktar Aliyu Betara (Borno).

Others are Hon. Sani Jaji- Zamfara; Hon. Yusuf Gagdi – Plateau; Hon. Sada Soli – Kastina; Hon. Femi Bamishile – Ekiti; Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nakraba – Nassrawa and Hon. Ahmed Jaha – Borno.

This follows the alleged endorsement of Hon. Tajudeen Abbass (Kaduna) as 10th assembly speaker by the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the meeting, the aggrieved aspirants are expected to table their dissatisfaction to the NWC as the party attempts to share leadership positions ahead of the inauguration of the 10th assembly.

In the February 25 National Assembly poll, the APC secured over 160 of the 360 seats in the green chamber, the highest by any party. Since then it has been embroiled in an internal struggle to share leadership positions in the legislative house.