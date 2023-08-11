Speed Darlington’s Search For Underage Girl For Sex Sparks Outrage
Controversial Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, otherwise known as Speed Darlington, has come under intense criticism over his ‘hunt’ for a 16-year-old girlfriend.
Speed Darlington recently made a video about sleeping with an eighteen-year-old and bragging about the freedom he enjoys in Nigeria as against the United States of America where he formerly resided.
“I’m doing everything I couldn’t do in the USA in my Fatherland. I’m looking for a girlfriend number 2, 16 to 20 years old. Anyways all these announcements are a waste. I just need to do what I did before; which is Go do a show and spend a week in the village after the show, find somebody to bring her to Lagos,” the self-acclaimed rapper wrote on his Instagram page.
Reacting, some Nigerians took to micro-blogging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter) to condemn the statements made by the rapper, referring to him as a paedophile.
@moonlight_sira posted. “Speed Darlington will always irritate me 😭😭😭 especially his abasa mouth like spit sprinkler. You people enable his nonsense too”
Another user, @luvlybunnny posted, “Speed Darlington is an idiot and a very big ignoramus. A dirty paedophile because tell me why you’re looking for underaged girls and also excited to be sleeping with an 18 yr old 🤢🤮 chukwu ju kwa stupid men.”
@jessica_otii posted, “Speed darlington is such a creep. Wtf”
In Nigeria the age of sexual consent is 18, although it is much lower in the Northern part of the country where the Penal Code Act is in use.