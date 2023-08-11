Speed Darlington’s Search For Underage Girl For Sex Sparks Outrage

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, otherwise known as Speed Darlington, has come under intense criticism over his ‘hunt’ for a 16-year-old girlfriend.

Speed Darlington recently made a video about sleeping with an eighteen-year-old and bragging about the freedom he enjoys in Nigeria as against the United States of America where he formerly resided.

“I’m doing everything I couldn’t do in the USA in my Fatherland. I’m looking for a girlfriend number 2, 16 to 20 years old. Anyways all these announcements are a waste. I just need to do what I did before; which is Go do a show and spend a week in the village after the show, find somebody to bring her to Lagos,” the self-acclaimed rapper wrote on his Instagram page.

Reacting, some Nigerians took to micro-blogging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter) to condemn the statements made by the rapper, referring to him as a paedophile.

@moonlight_sira posted. “Speed Darlington will always irritate me 😭😭😭 especially his abasa mouth like spit sprinkler. You people enable his nonsense too”

Another user, @luvlybunnny posted, “Speed Darlington is an idiot and a very big ignoramus. A dirty paedophile because tell me why you’re looking for underaged girls and also excited to be sleeping with an 18 yr old 🤢🤮 chukwu ju kwa stupid men.”

@jessica_otii posted, “Speed darlington is such a creep. Wtf”

In Nigeria the age of sexual consent is 18, although it is much lower in the Northern part of the country where the Penal Code Act is in use.