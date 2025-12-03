Speeding Driver Kills Police Officer, Scavenger In Lagos

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A police officer and a scavenger were killed on Wednesday after a speeding driver lost control and crashed into them at Ilubirin inward Simpson, Lagos Island.

It was gathered that the driver, who was driving a Toyota Camry, was travelling at an excessive and dangerous speed when he veered off his lane and struck the victims — a scavenger and a police officer who was on a motorcycle. Both died instantly from the impact.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the agency’s personnel stationed around the Ilubirin axis quickly moved to secure the area, cordoning off the scene to prevent further accidents.

“Preliminary security investigations revealed that the driver of a Toyota Camry vehicle MUS 885 JA, while travelling at an excessive and dangerous speed, lost control and veered off his lane, forcefully striking both a scavenger and a Police Officer who was on a motorcycle.

‘The impact led to their immediate and irreversible loss of life,” Adebayo said.

According to him, the driver attempted to flee but was caught by LASTMA officers and handed over to personnel of the Adeniji Adele Police Division for further investigation and prosecution.

The damaged vehicle was also evacuated from the road to restore traffic flow.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, visited the accident scene and expressed deep sympathy to the families and colleagues of the deceased.

He described the incident as a painful reminder of the consequences of reckless driving and the needless loss of lives on Lagos roads.

Bakare-Oki urged motorists to strictly adhere to government-approved speed limits and uphold road discipline at all times, stressing that speeding remains one of the leading causes of avoidable fatalities in the state.

He reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to intensifying public enlightenment on road safety and encouraged all road users to embrace safer driving habits to prevent future tragedies.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that a Federal Fire Service officer was killed on Wednesday in a tragic road crash along the Trade Fair–inward Abule-Ado service lane in Lagos, prompting renewed warnings against driving against traffic in the state.

Preliminary findings showed that the incident occurred after a commercial motorcyclist, riding at high speed and against the designated direction of traffic, struck the firefighter as he attempted to cross the expressway.

The impact created chaos, during which a Shacman truck loaded with sand was unable to brake in time, resulting in the fatal collision.