Sri Lanka Massacre: World Questions Muslim Leaders’ ‘Silence’

The killing of over 200 people in suicide bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday has continued to draw reactions from around the world.

The coordinated suicide attacks were targeted at churches and luxury hotels.

People from across the world who are watching reactions to the tragic incident have questioned the alleged silence of Muslim leaders on the attacks.

Some claim that that there hasn’t been strong condemnation of the Sri Lanka bombings by Muslim nations as was seen when the world jointly criticized and offered condolences when two mosques were attacked in New Zealand.

An AFP report published in Yahoo News generated over 7, 611 reactions. Some of the reactions read:

PorkstarMohamad: Where are the Islamic world denunciations of this atrocity? Where are the Islamic leaders standing up and condemning this violence? Where are the muslim peace marches denouncing this evil? Where are the piles of flowers, sympathy cards, ‘human chains’ of muslims around churches? Where are the HAKKA dances and gestures of respect and praise for the innocent victims among the Muslims of the world? WHERE ARE THE MODERATE MUSLIMS?

Netmgmtgoddess: “Where is the condemnation by our MUSLIM CONGRESS MEMBERS? (she can’t condemn, she’s supported by CAIR) Or is it somebody did something in Sri Lanka”

Bnjmn: In the Christian countries (New Zealand) terror perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice, In the Muslim countries they are hailed as heroes.

Joseph: A 2007 Pew Research Center study of several nations throughout the Muslim world showed that opposition to suicide bombing in the Muslim world is increasing; however, an average of 38% of Muslims believed that the use of suicide bombings is justified.

HuckFynn2005: Will Omar (Ilhan Abdullahi) remain silent about the killing of Christians by her Muslim Brotherhood?.

Ryan20: January 15, 2018, Baghdad bombings, 38 killed. January 20, 2018, Inter-Continental Hotel Kabul attack, 40 killed. January 27, 2018, Kabul ambulance bombing, 103 killed. February 18, 2018, Mogadishu attack, 45 killed. March 21, 2018, Kabul suicide bombing-Suicide attack, 33 killed. April 1, 2018, African Union base attack in Bulo Marer, 59 killed. May 1, 2018, Mubi suicide bombings, 86 killed. July 13, 2018, Mastung and Bannu bombings, 154 killed. Where was the press at during all of these Muslim attacks? Where was the condemnation for these murderers?

Brice17: And yet again, the leading voices in the Islamic world are stone silent in renouncing the cowardly acts of killing unarmed civilians. There should be leading voices speaking loud and clear stating that these acts are not representative of Islam. In a world that cares so much about not being silent and reporting crimes and accountability, their silence makes a statement. It is difficult, then, to envision peaceful coexistence with muslims. Why don’t those “leaders” collectively denounce the behavior and clerics that promote these actions and the funding of money attached to them.

Klay17: Interesting how complicit the MSM is in these attacks. The only time this article used the word “Christian” was when they were quoting the Muslim terrorists. Other than that the victims were “church goers.” Also, the article mentions Islamic State, but never mentions the religious basis for that terror group, Islam (muslim). World leaders are calling the attack against “Easter Worshipers” horrific. Really, Easter Worshipers? They can’t even say the word Christian. Not only that, but this story is already being buried. When New Zealand happened that was plastered all over the MSM for a week solid. Withing 24 hours you stopped seeing articles about Sri Lanka.

Wendy: “Sri Lankan Muslim groups have condemned the Easter Sunday attacks.” Why aren’t our new muslim congress members doing the same?

Cad Man: Where does this fit into the Islam is the religion of peace & love message??

The Sri Lanka police had earlier linked two Muslim brothers who are said to be sons of a wealthy spice trader in the country to the bombings. They were said to have attacked guests at the Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the country’s capital of Colombo.

Although the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, ISIS) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attacks but provided no evidence, the Sri Lanka government believes the attacks were carried out by a militant Islamist group known as the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ).

The Sri Lanka government also believes the Islamist group carried out the act in retaliation for the recent attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, during Friday Prayer on March 15, where the suspected attacker, Brenton Tarrant, shot sporadically at worshipers killing 50 people.

People from cross the world have wondered why Muslim nations who raised in condemnation of the Christchurch mosque shootings have remained silent on the deadly Sri Lanka attacks.

However, the attack has attracted condemnations from political and religious leaders in some Muslim and non-Muslim countries

– Muslim Leaders’ Reaction To New Zealand Attacks

Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia were some of the Muslim nations that condemned New Zealand attacks. Others were Jordan, Qatar and Indonesia. According to the Pew Research Center in 2015, there are 50 Muslim-majority countries in the world.

Some of them that reacted to the New Zealand attacks include:

TURKEY

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey had strongly condemned the mosque attack, describing it as the “latest example of rising racism and Islamophobia.”

EGYPT

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described it as a “vile terrorist attack that contravenes all humanitarian principles”.

SAUDI ARABIA

In his reaction, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman had taken to twitter to “strongly condemn” what he described as “this outrageous criminal act and would like to express to you and to the families of the deceased and to the people of New Zealand on behalf of the people and government of Saudi Arabia our heartfelt and sincere condolences.”

King Salman added that, “The heinous massacre of the worshipers at mosques in New Zealand is a terrorist act and underlines the responsibility of the international community to confront the rhetoric of hatred and terrorism, which is not recognized by religions or values of coexistence among peoples.”

JORDAN

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry had decried the killing of a Jordanian man was and five other Jordanian nationals injured in the attack.

“This heinous massacre is an appalling terrorist crime. It unites us against extremism, hatred and terrorism, which knows no religion,” Jordan’s King Abdullah said.

QATAR

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said the nation reiterated its firm stance on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of motives and reasons.

INDONESIA

Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country, said: “The government and the people of Indonesia convey deep condolences to the victims and their families.”