Sri Lanka People’s Revolt Forces PM’s Resignation

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Policemen carry an injured man during a clash between government supporters and demonstrators outside the President's office in Colombo on May 9, 2022.
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned from office following 50 days of sustained protests by the people of his country over economic crisis.

He resigned after agreeing that emotions were running high among the citizenry who had engaged in series of nationwide protests since 15 March, 2022.

“Effective immediately I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister to the President,” he tweeted on Monday, urging the general public to exercise restraint and remember that violence only begets violence.

In March, the people protested the economic crisis bedeviling the country and accused the PM of not having requisite economic solutions that will resolve the crisis.

RELATED
World News

Inspector-General Of Police Resigns Over Killings

Mahinda’s younger brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is the country’s president and has been asked to lead the country out of the crisis.

Gotapaksa strongly condemned the violent acts taking place amid the demonstrations.

“I request all citizens to remain calm & exercise restraint. I urge everyone to work together in solving this crisis,” he tweeted.

The population of the south Asian country is about 21.92 million (as of 2020).

You might also like

Inspector-General Of Police Resigns Over Killings

Sri Lanka Massacre: World Questions Muslim Leaders’ ‘Silence’

Finance Scheme Launched To Help Small States At CHOGM

Sri Lanka Declares State Of Emergency After Buddhist-Muslim Clash

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.