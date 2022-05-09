Sri Lanka People’s Revolt Forces PM’s Resignation

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned from office following 50 days of sustained protests by the people of his country over economic crisis.

He resigned after agreeing that emotions were running high among the citizenry who had engaged in series of nationwide protests since 15 March, 2022.

“Effective immediately I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister to the President,” he tweeted on Monday, urging the general public to exercise restraint and remember that violence only begets violence.

In March, the people protested the economic crisis bedeviling the country and accused the PM of not having requisite economic solutions that will resolve the crisis.

Mahinda’s younger brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is the country’s president and has been asked to lead the country out of the crisis.

Gotapaksa strongly condemned the violent acts taking place amid the demonstrations.

“I request all citizens to remain calm & exercise restraint. I urge everyone to work together in solving this crisis,” he tweeted.

The population of the south Asian country is about 21.92 million (as of 2020).