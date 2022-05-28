SSANU, NASU Extend Warning Strike By One Month

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have announced an extension to their warning strike.

The Unions said the extension was to allow more time for all their demands to be met by the FG.

This was announced in a circular jointly signed by the national president of SSANU, Muhammed Ibrahim, and the general secretary, Peters Adeyemi.

“In view of the fact that most of the issues in contention have not been resolved as the process of resolving the same is ongoing and to allow the process to be concluded, we hereby direct that the ongoing strike be elongated by one month.

“Hopefully, all processes would have been concluded and all issues in dispute favorably resolved,” the unions noted in the statement,” the circular read.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Unions first commenced a two-week warning strike on Sunday, 27 March 2022, due to “the nonchalant attitude of the government” to their demands.

Upon the expiration of the two weeks, they extended the strike by another two weeks, stating that the strike was necessitated by the failure of the Nigerian Government to react to its earlier letter, threatening to commence an industrial action if its demands were not met.

Some of the issues raised by the unions concerned the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, unpaid earned allowances, and delay in the renegotiation of FGN, NASU, SSANU agreements, and nonpayment of minimum wage arrears.

Others include neglect and poor funding of state universities and non-payment of retirement benefits to outgoing members of the unions, among others.