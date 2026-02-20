SSS To Arraign El-Rufai Over Cybercrime, Security Breach

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Service (SSS), is set to arraign former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai on February 25 over alleged cybercrime and breach of national security.

The arraignment date was fixed by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court after the Chief Judge, John Tsoho, assigned the case to her.

According to reports, the SSS filed a three-count criminal charge against the former governor, accusing him of involvement in the alleged interception of telephone communications belonging to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, alleges that El-Rufai breached provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, as well as the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

In one of the counts, the former governor was alleged to have admitted during a February 13 appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme in Abuja that he and others unlawfully intercepted the NSA’s phone communications.

Another count accuses him of failing to report individuals allegedly involved in the interception to security agencies.

Prosecutors also claimed that El-Rufai and others still at large used technical systems to compromise public safety and national security by unlawfully accessing the NSA’s communications.

The case follows comments El-Rufai made during the television interview in which he alleged that he overheard Ribadu directing security operatives to detain him, linking the claim to an attempted arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after returning from Cairo.

Meanwhile, the former governor was earlier detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over corruption allegations.

He was later granted administrative bail but was subsequently taken into custody by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with ongoing investigations.

ICPC spokesperson John Odey confirmed the development, stating that El-Rufai remains in the commission’s custody as inquiries continue.