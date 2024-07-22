Stakeholder Disappointed With W/Bank’s $155m NMMP, N12.7bn Metering Contracts

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A stakeholder in the power sector, Mr Adetayo Adegbemle, has raised dust over the state of the World Bank’s $155 million Phase 2 National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), awarded in 2023, and an N12.7 billion metering contract granted to the De Haryor in March 2024.

The concerned stakeholder, who spoke to THE WHISTLER in Abuja on Monday, alleged that despite the current level of power supply in the country, the projects were not executed.

THE WHISTLER recalled that the Phase 2 NMMP was anticipated to address Nigeria’s chronic metering gap, improving electricity billing transparency and reducing estimated billing fraud.

He said the lack of progress on the two critical initiatives raises serious concerns about transparency, accountability, and the future of Nigeria’s power sector.

Adegbemle, who is the Convener and Executive Director of PowerUp Nigeria, a consumer rights and power sector policy advocacy organization, also alleged that not a single installation has been reported since the project’s announcement.

He said, “Last year, 2023, the World Bank $155m Phase 2 NMMP was awarded, and up till this morning, we have not had a single installation. Similarly, in March 2024, an N12.7bn Metering contract was awarded to De Haryor, a little-known entity, which of course, I raised concerns about.

“As of this morning, nothing has been heard about these two projects. Is this how we will continue to allow these people to scrape the heads of Nigerians? I am just bothered that we should not allow these topical issues to recede into the shadows.

“As a nation, we cannot afford to let these issues fade into obscurity. The accountability of those responsible for these projects must be brought to the forefront. Transparent updates on the progress of these projects are necessary to rebuild trust and ensure that the allocated funds are used effectively.

“The stakeholders must remember that the ultimate goal is to provide reliable and affordable electricity to all Nigerians. The silence surrounding these projects is deafening, and it is high time that we demanded answers and actions. The government, regulatory bodies, and the companies involved owe it to the Nigerian people to fulfil their promises and deliver on their commitments.”