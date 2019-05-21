Stakeholders Commend CAC On Ease Of Doing Business

Small scale Consultative Forum, Abuja Branch, a group of start-up businessmen and women, has commended the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and its Acting Registrar General, Lady Azuka Azinge, for her live-touching reforms she assumed office.

The body in a communiqué released to journalists and signed by Mr Komolafe Jameel and Pius Ekong, president and secretary of the forum, respectively, at the end of their annual business appraisal meeting held in Abuja, noted that CAC under the watch of Lady Azinge has made Nigerian small scale businesses, that were hitherto not considered on how it can contribute its quota to the growth of the economy, to now become a ‘sort-after bride’ due the various transformational policies introduced by CAC through its Ag. RG.

According to the communiqué, “opening up and deepening communication with stakeholders and the general public through open market sensitization , customers’ fora, coupled with the sensitisation of micro, small and medium scale enterprises(MSMEs) and other associations through the media, has brought about more robust way of doing business in the country.”

Advertisement

It added that it was through this means that the commission was able to implement the Business Incentive Strategy (BIS) through which members of the forum under the category of micro, small and medium scale enterprises, were allowed to register their Business Names at discounted rate of N5, 000(Five thousand Naira), which represented half of the normal filing fees for Business Names.

While commending the Ag.RG and her team for implementing 24-hour service delivery timeline for pre-incorporation applications for overall efficiency, the communiqué is of the opinion that, sustaining the online operations which have made it possible to discard manual operations in the commission, will continue to boost businesses of its members, which had tripled to an unprecedented level with the coming on board of Lady Azinge at CAC.

The communiqué also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating a conducive environment for small scale businesses to thrive in the country.