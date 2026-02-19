Stakeholders Condemn Prolonged Detention Of Sylva’s Brother, Aides

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Stakeholders under auspices of the Centre for Justice and Equity (CJE), have condemned the continuous detention of the younger brother and aides of former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, describing the development as “deliberate, calculated and premeditated torture”.

The stakeholders in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos, decried what it referred to as the prolonged and unexplained incarceration of the detainees, several months after their arrest, without clear charges being made public.

The Spokesperson of CJE, Chief Igoni A. Lawrence, said the group had closely monitored the case since the raid on Sylva’s residence in November last year, during which four individuals were arrested.

The group said: “We have been following this case since Chief Sylva’s residence was raided in November last year and four persons were arrested over alleged offences the public is still not aware of.

“Perhaps there is more to this matter than meets the eye. These men have remained in detention for months without clarity on the allegations against them.”

Advertisement

The stakeholders further expressed concern over the repeated adjournment of the case by the Federal High Court, noting that the latest postponement had deepened the anguish of the detainees and their families.

The group said: “The Federal High Court had fixed today, 18 February, for the commencement of trial after months of detention. We mobilised to be in court to offer moral support, only to be informed that the matter had been adjourned to 19 March 2026.

“This has subjected the detainees and their traumatised families to yet another month of emotional distress. At this rate, there is no guarantee that even the new date will bring any meaningful progress.”

The CJE warned that the continued detention, without trial or publicly stated charges, appeared “planned and calculated”, raising serious concerns about the rule of law and due process.

The stakeholders said: “If these men are to be tried for any offence whatsoever, then justice must take centre stage.

Advertisement

“Arbitrary and prolonged detention is a stain on our democracy. It undermines public confidence in our judicial system and must be rejected by all well-meaning Nigerians.”

The group called on the Federal Government, the judiciary and relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is handled transparently and in accordance with the law.

CJE named persons detained as Mr Paganengigha Anagha Sylva, the younger brother of the former governor; his police orderly, Ayuba Reuben; his personal driver, Musa Mohammed; and escort driver, Sunday Lusa Paul.

The four were arrested during the November raid and reportedly spent the entire festive season in custody.

The Federal High Court had initially fixed 19 February 2026 for the hearing, raising hopes among family members and supporters. Those hopes were, however, dashed when the court adjourned the matter to 19 March 2026, prolonging their incarceration amid mounting allegations of political intimidation linked to ongoing intra-party and opposition dynamics in Bayelsa State.