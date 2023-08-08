Stakeholders Fume Over Deplorable Toilet Facilities In Enugu Primary Schools

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The deplorable state of toilet facilities in some primary schools in Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu State is currently an issue of concern to some stakeholders. THE WHISTLER visited toilet facilities in selected schools on Tuesday, and reports that they have been overgrown by weeds and unkempt due to lack of water facilities.

At Community Primary School, Akoyi, Iheaka, the toilet facility was in a squalid state. A resident of the area, Nneka Ozor, regretted that the facility does not serve its purpose because the borehole cited in the school is not functional.

She said, “It is a pity that this project executed by the state government under ex-governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has not served its purpose. Shortly after its commissioning, everything collapsed. Our children do not use it, rather they defecate in bushes.

“I advise the state government to provide water facilities and security there. Otherwise, our kids are exposed to all kinds of communicable diseases. Snakes and rodents have also found the place habitable because it is abandoned.”

At the neighbouring Community Primary School, Ugo-Iheaka, it is the same sorry story. The school’s toilet facility is not functional, and its immediate surroundings have been turned into a farm.

Meletus Nnaji is a native of the community. He said, “I am worried over the way this facility has dilapidated. I blame both the government and the community. The state government, under its Universal Basic Education Board, did a lot in construction of classrooms for primary schools across the state. These projects were executed in conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commission.

“The state, under ex-governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was contributing 25% while UBEC contributed 75%. One wonders why these counterpart arrangements could not build befitting toilet facilities alongside the new sets of classroom blocks that were built. The community, on the other side, should own projects located in their areas. But none of such has happened. It is becoming a wasted project.”

Emmanuel Jonathan is a former Aide to former governor Ugwuanyi. He was also an education supervisor in Igboeze South LGA. He advised the new government of Mr Peter Mba to continue where his predecessor stopped by providing water facilities in primary schools.

According to him, “How will toilet facilities in primary schools be useful without water? I appeal to the new government to provide water facilities in every school to ensure hygiene. ENSUBEB should also look into having boreholes. Such boreholes will also provide water to the host communities and also generate incomes for the schools.”