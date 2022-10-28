Stanbic IBTC Bank Reduces Operational Hours In Abuja Over Security Threat

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Stanbic IBTC Bank branches in the Federal Capital Territory have begun cutting down on their operation hours over fears of possible terror attack.

The lender is following similar caution taken by big shopping malls in Abuja.

On Thursday, Jabi Shopping Mall which houses over 150 shops closed down over security concerns.

“Dear Client, please note that our branches in Abuja will be closing by 3pm until further advised. We apologise for any inconvenience,” Stanbic IBTC sent to customers on Friday, seen by THE WHISTLER.

The development is connected with security advisory released on Sunday by the United States about possible terror attacks in Abuja.

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria said “there is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically Abuja… The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests, as well as places visited by tourists.”

UK, Canada and Switzerland issued similar warning to its citizens.

British Airline has also diverted flights to Abuja. British Airways flight 83 from London Heathrow to Abuja on Thursday diverted to Lagos.