Stanbic IBTC Predicts Drop In October Inflation From 18.02% To 15.84%

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate is projected to ease to 15.84 per cent in October 2025 from 18.02 per cent in September, supported by moderating food prices during the ongoing harvest season and relative stability in the foreign exchange market, according to analysts at Stanbic IBTC Bank.

The forecast, contained in the bank’s latest Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report, suggests that inflationary pressures are expected to ease further in the coming months, with headline inflation projected to fall within the range of 14.25 per cent to 14.62 per cent in November.

Analysts attribute this outlook to increased agricultural output and improved food supply, which have contributed to lowering prices across key staples.

Head of Equity Research for West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Muyiwa Oni, said the moderation in price growth reflects seasonal harvest effects and a more stable macroeconomic environment.

“We see food prices moderating further in the coming months in line with the ongoing main harvest season, which is expected to keep prices at seasonal lows until December,” Oni explained.

“Simultaneously, non-food inflation should face mild pressure in October due to higher fuel prices, but the stability and appreciation of the naira will help cushion the impact.”

Despite reports of production challenges at the Dangote Refinery, which supplies up to 40 per cent of Nigeria’s domestic petrol, the bank noted that any resulting uptick in fuel prices is unlikely to derail the broader disinflationary trend.

It added that the naira’s relative stability and potential monetary policy easing could support the real sector and sustain growth momentum over the medium term.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s economy expanded by 4.23 per cent year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting resilient output in key sectors.

Stanbic IBTC projects a 4.0 per cent GDP growth rate for the full year, underpinned by stronger performances from the manufacturing and services sectors as price pressures ease and business confidence improves.

The PMI survey, conducted between October 9 and 29, showed that business activity expanded for the 11th consecutive month, with the headline index rising to 54.0 points in October from 53.4 points in September, indicating stronger private sector conditions.

Oni said business activity began the final quarter of the year on a firm footing, buoyed by a softer inflation environment and stronger consumer demand.

“The continued softening of price pressures and the launch of new products helped to boost new orders and output growth, especially in manufacturing,” he said.

The report also disclosed that output growth reached a six-month high in October, with participating firms citing increased demand, the introduction of new products, and stable operating conditions as key drivers.

Growth was recorded across all four major sectors surveyed, with manufacturing leading the expansion, followed by wholesale and retail trade, agriculture, and services.

Stanbic IBTC emphasised that a combination of harvest-related food supply improvements, exchange rate stability, and potential monetary policy easing could sustain disinflation through the end of the year, while bolstering business activity and supporting economic recovery into 2026.