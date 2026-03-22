State ADC Chapters Disown Suit Seeking To Sack David Mark

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Some state chapters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have disowned a pending court action seeking to sack the David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The Imo, Rivers and Lagos chapters, in separate reactions to the court case, said those who filed the suit did not consult them.

The state chairmen, Chief Leader Sampson (Rivers), Dr James Okoroma (Imo) and George Ashiru (Lagos), called on the remaining ADC state chapters to disown the suit.

A former ADC deputy national chairman, Nafiu Bala, has dragged the Mark-led NWC before an Abuja Federal High Court, seeking the removal of Mark as ADC national chairman.

Bala is also asking the court to declare him as the authentic ADC national chairman, accusing Mark and other NWC members of attempts to hijack the party’s leadership.

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But while distancing themselves from the suit, the three state chapters said the action was

unauthorised and unrepresentative.

They stressed that the suit only reflects the position of the individuals that filed it and that neither the states’ structures nor chairmen are parties to the case.

They reaffirmed loyalty to the national leadership under David Mark and expressed confidence in internal mechanisms for resolving disputes.

The chapters emphasised commitment to internal democracy, rule of law, and party unity, cautioning against presenting personal actions as collective decisions.