State Creation: Adada Movement Commends NASS For Following Due Process

The Adada State Movement, one of the groups advocating for state creation in the South East region, Tuesday, accused Sen Ned Nwoko representing Delta North Senatorial Zone of creating confusion in his campaign to annex his proposed Anioma State to South East.

THE WHISTLER reports that Anioma is part of the South-South geo-political zone, but Mr Nwoko has been canvassing for Anioma to be accorded a state slot for South East.

South East, our correspondent reports, has the least number of states among the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. The agitators for state creation in South East have been advancing Adada State, among others, to correct their alleged imbalance.

The Adada State Movement, in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Ike Abonyi, commended the National Assembly for abiding by “parliamentary processes in accordance with the laws outlined in the 1999 Federal Constitution” in its bid to amend the 1999 Constitution which would also lead to creation of additional states in Nigeria.

Quoting the statement, “We commend the mature approach taken by concerned stakeholders despite provocations in the media, particularly from Senator Ned Nwoko who is not from the region. Senator Nwoko has been attempting to rewrite history, create confusion, and deny the South East its rightful request for equity and justice.

“It is important to note that the creation of states in a democratic governance system is not accomplished through proclamations or media statements, but rather through parliamentary processes in accordance with the laws outlined in the 1999 Federal Constitution.”

The group commended National Assembly and political leaders in the region for adhering to the constitutional requirements in creating additional states in Nigeria.

The statement added, “The Adada State Movement wishes to express its gratitude to the National Assembly’s joint constitutional amendment committee for recognizing the need to address the longstanding injustices faced by the South East. We also appreciate the efforts of Southeast federal legislators in their commitment to preventing acrimony and ensuring that the state selected for creation meets the constitutional requirements.”

Chief James Ugwu, Chairman of the movement, earlier told our correspondent that, “Adada has met all the constitutional provisions to be created a state in the South East.

According to him, “South East is divided into two equal parts: Northern and Southern Igbo. While the southern part has three states of Anambra, Abia and Imo, northern Igbo has only Ebonyi and Enugu states. Therefore, Adada should be created for the sake of equity and justice.”