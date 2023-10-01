State Of Nigeria’s Economy Worrisome – Paul Alaje

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Paul Alaje, a Senior Partner at SPM Professional has said that the state of the country’s economy calls for sober reflection.

He made the comment on Sunday on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd independence day celebration.

Advertisement

In a series of tweet, Alaje decried the rate of the devaluation of the naira and the economic downturn of the country compared with the period when the naira and dollar traded almost equally.

He said, “What we’re eating has finished! In my lifetime, the naira went from N1m = $1.5m in 1983, now to N1m = $1,000, in 2023.

“400,000 barrels of crude are stolen daily. Big issues are stability, productivity and confidence. As we celebrate Nigeria at 63, it calls for a sober reflection.”

Nigeria’s economy has been under severe pressure with the currency falling all time low to N1008 per dollar on Friday.

Advertisement

Inflation is at all time high of 25.8 per cent as of August 2023 compared to inflation rate of 5.44 63 years ago, while over 133 million people are living under multidimensional poverty, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Bola Tinubul-led government inherited a debt of N87trn out of which N22trn is the ways and means which the past government securitised.

But President Tinubu said he plans making the economy more robust.

The new administration targets to revive the fiscal and monetary policies of the economy which he said is needing thorough house-cleaning.

In his independent speech the president said, “I pledged a thorough house-cleaning of the den of malfeasance the Central Bank of Nigeria had become. That house-cleaning is well underway.”

Advertisement

Tinubu has also replaced the former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele with Olayemi Cardoso and appointed a special investigator to assess Emefiele’s activities.

“Henceforth, monetary policy shall be for the benefit of all and not the exclusive province of the powerful and wealthy.

“Wise tax policy is essential to economic fairness and development. I have inaugurated a Committee on Tax Reforms to improve the efficiency of tax administration in the country and address fiscal policies that are unfair or hinder the business environment and slow our growth,” Tinubu said in his October 1 speech.