States Receive More PMS Product As NNPC Releases Additional 1.4 Billion Litres In 25 Days

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has continued in its efforts to ensure adequate supply of Premium Motor Spirit into the market.

In a fresh move to ease fuel supply gap in Africa’s biggest economy, the NNPC Ltd has evacuated additional 418.02 million litres across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

This was revealed in a report on the weekly evacuation analysed by THE WHISTLER.

THE WHISTLER found that from 4th of March to 24th March 2023, a total of 1.46 billion litres of PMS have been evacuated to states.

According to the report, between March 18 and March 24 2023, average daily evacuation was 59.71 million litres.

A breakdown showed that 80.41 per cent of evacuation took place at the 27 top loading depots with minimum evacuation of 5 million litres.

The remaining depots evacuated only 19.59 per cent pf total volume.

The top receiving states during the period were Lagos where 1,957 trucks were dispatched, FCT received 550 truck loads of fuel while Delta received 508 tracks of the product.

Meanwhile, between 11th March to 17th March, 488.94 million litres of fuel were evacuated across the states.

From 4th to 10th March this year, the state-owned company dispatched 558.83 million litres of fuel.