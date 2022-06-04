Statutory Delegates Barred From APC Presidential Convention- Adamu

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has said an appeal has been lodged against the decision of the Federal High Court which on Friday ruled that section 84 of the Electoral Act was silent and never barred statutory delegates from voting at its presidential primary.

It could be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Kano had, on Friday, ruled that statutory delegates can vote at primaries of the party.

This followed Justice A.M. Liman’s ruling, stating that section 84(8) of the Electoral Act does not exclude statutory delegates from voting at primaries.

According to the judge, section 84(8) “cannot be interpreted to have excluded statutory delegates from voting at the convention, congress, or meeting by virtue of section 223 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) and article 20(iv)(c) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constitution, which allow statutory delegation to vote at convention, congress or meeting”.

Speaking on the ensuing confusion with less than 48 hours to go to its much expected special convention to elect its presidential candidate, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said the ruling of the high court has been appealed and notice of appeal served.

His position was also corroborated by Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary.

He explained that the appeal was not filed by the APC as it was not joined as a party in the suit.

He however informed that only accredited adhoc delegates will be allowed to vote at the primary billed for June 6-8.

“Matter is in court. Statutory delegates are excluded,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reports that statutory delegates are current and former public office holders.

The National Assembly few weeks ago rushed through a bill to include statutory delegates in the voting process but has not been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bill followed an attempt by lawmakers to correct an “error” relating to section 84(8) of the Electoral Act.

In the absent of the statutory delegates, the APC are expected to allow only three elected delegates from each of the 774 local government area only to vote at its convention. This is based on the party’s constitution.