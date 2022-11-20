‘Stay With Your Broke Boyfriends’ – Actress Peggy Ovire Advises Single Ladies After Marrying Longtime Lover

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

After dating for 7 years without any indication on social media, actress Peggy Ovire finally wedded her long-time fellow actor, Fredrick Leonard, in a lavish ceremony on Saturday.

The lady who has captured the hearts of movie lovers over the years through her acting wasted no time advising single ladies to stay with their “broke boyfriend.”

During the reception with her new hubby, Fredrick who is known for his villain role in movies standing beside her full of smiles, Peggy said “When I met Fredrick, he had a girlfriend. And then I looked at his future and I said, ‘this guy is going to make it, Peggy stay’.

“And till tomorrow, Fredrick asked me, ‘how do you know I am going to get here?

“So to everybody; every lady out there, if you have a guy that you like, you love him, he doesn’t have money, please stay, pray for him, listen to him, encourage him.”

Social media has been abuzz with prayers of support and admiration as the couple kept their relationship of 7 years out of social media.