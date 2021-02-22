Stella Oduah’s Arraignment For ‘Financial Impropriety’ Adjourned Again

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has again adjourned the arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Stella Adaeze Oduah and others, to April 19.

The arraignment was stalled after the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC), Hassan Lima, SAN, told the court on Monday that he was yet to serve other defendants with the court processes.

Some of the defendants in the 25-count fraud-related charges were said to be corporate entities.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Court had on February 9 fixed today (February 22) for Oduah (the Senator representing Anambra North) and others, to make a “guilty or not guilty” plea in the alleged financial impropriety charge filed against them by the EFCC.

The prosecution counsel, Dr. Hassan Liman SAN, had told the trial judge that Oduah had not been served, but while the former minister came to court today, LIMAN asked for another date to get the court process across to the defendants.

Justice Inyang Ekwo subsequently shifted the arraignment to April 19.

Speaking to our correspondent last week, Liman had said that the EFCC was prosecuting Oduah for alleged diversion of public funds during her time as aviation minister.

Names of the other defendants are Gloria Odita, Nwobu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Limited; Crystal Television Limited, Sobora International Limited and China Civil Engineering Construction Company Limited (CCECC).