Step Aside, Be Buried In 2023 – Tinubu Tells PDP

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a strong message to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to ensure it steps aside and be ready to be buried in 2023 after the general election.

Nigeria holds its presidential election in February 2023.

Tinubu who emerged on Wednesday as the party’s presidential candidate stated this during his acceptance speech when he received the flag of the party from President Muhammadu Buhari at Eagle Square in Abuja.

In Tinubu’s words, “We will roar! We will do it. The Poverty Development Party, PDP, should step aside, be ready to be buried and leave our country for us to rebuild for our children.”

He assured his jubilant supporters that, “We will eliminate them (PDP), they depleted our resources for sixteen years.

“They are agents of poverty, terror, violence and lies. They are retrogressive. They left us with hunger.

“PDP don’t know arithmetic , join me to defeat them come 2023”, he said.

The former Lagos State Governor further declared that, “today is a historic day,” in an ecstatic voice blaring over the microphone even as his jubilant supporters went wild.

He lambasted those he said felt the party was going into extinction, adding that, “Here we are shielded from those who were already building the coffin for APC. Shame on them!

“Our party is alive. They won’t be able to hold the convention, here we are. The first convention to choose the new executive was worked together through commitment and we didn’t break our backs.

“I am very happy and confident and courageously to tell you that the cat that lies down quietly is not pretentious of death.”

He told members of the party that, “We didn’t coin the name progressive” for nothing but that the name “is in us, we are progressives.

“We are nation builders, we are not destroyers. We are confident, courageous that this nation is back on track,” he declared.

He however said, ‘”Building a nation is not mine alone. I didn’t even know what I did right for you to nominate me as candidate of your party today,” but “be assured it is the begining of that time now” for progress.

“You will get reward and enjoy the part of your life you won’t sacrifice for nothing.

“We must join hands and get rid of those animals whose heart breath of evil,” he said.