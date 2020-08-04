Stock Investment Rebounds By 8.17% To N128.9bn In June

Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment for the month of June recorded an 8.17 percent rebound to N128.88bn in June 2020.

The result comes after sustained months of decline as a result of the impact of coronavirus on global investment.

The NSE had in May said portfolio investment in both the domestic and foreign transaction was N119.15bn.

The NSE said this in its Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment Report for June 2020.

The NSE said the performance in June when compared to the performance in June 2019 which was N297.25bn revealed that total transactions decreased by 56.64 per cent

In June 2020, the total value of transactions executed by Domestic Investors outperformed transactions executed by Foreign Investors by circa 12 per cent

In June, domestic transactions was pegged at N56.34bn while foreign investments amounted to N72.54bn of the total transaction.

On a monthly basis, the data showed that total domestic transactions decreased by 13.55 per cent from N83.91bn recorded in May to N72.54 bn in June 2020.

Total foreign transactions rose by 59.88 percent from N35.24bn ($90.89m) to N56.34bn( $145.68m) between May and June this year.

Further analysis of the domestic transaction shows that Institutional investors outperformed Retail investors by ten per cent.

A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month May 2020 revealed that retail transactions decreased by 23.35 per cent from N42.19bn in May 2020 to N32.34bn in June 2020.

Institutional transactions of the domestic market also decreased by 3.64 percent from N41.72bn in May 2020 to N40.20bn in June 2020.