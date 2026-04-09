Stop Celebrating Killing Of Troops, Tinubu Urges Nigerians

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President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians and the media to stop celebrating or condoning attacks on military personnel, following a deadly overnight attack by insurgents on a military base in Benisheikh, Borno State, that killed soldiers including a brigadier general.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday, targeted the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters of Operation HADIN KAI.

Suspected Boko Haram fighters reportedly overran the installation, killed at least 18 soldiers and destroyed operational assets before being repelled.

Kaga Local Government Chairman, Zannah Lawan Ajimi, confirmed that the brigade commander, Brigadier General Oseni Omoh Braimah, was among those killed.

“Unfortunately, the brigade commander lost his life,” he said.

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The Defence Headquarters confirmed casualties but did not name Braimah among the dead. In a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, the military said troops “responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower.”

But speaking through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the fallen soldiers as heroes and warned against public attitudes that embolden terrorists.

“I urge Nigerians and the media to continue to support our Military in their relentless battle against insurgency and banditry. We should desist from celebrating or condoning the attacks against our troops. These soldiers are our heroes; unforgettable and irreplaceable,” he said.

Tinubu also extended condolences to the families of the fallen troops and to the government and people of Borno State, pledging that their sacrifices would not be forgotten.

“I extend my condolences to the families of our gallant soldiers, led by Brigadier-General Oseni Omoh Braimah, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of our country today in Borno State. The government will never forget their sacrifices. Their sacrifices will not be in vain,” he said.

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The president urged the military high command and frontline troops not to be deterred. He promised improved equipment and welfare support.

“Do not lose heart, do not be weary, do not be discouraged. Our officers and men should continue to serve with honour, courage, and patriotism. The government will always stand by the Armed Forces,” he said.

In November, Brigadier General Musa Uba, Commander of the 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa, Borno State, was killed by ISWAP terrorists.