‘Stop Jubilating Over Nigeria’s Challenges’ — APC Tells Obi

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his reaction to the United States government’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the party accused Obi of turning a sensitive national issue into political theatre instead of demonstrating leadership and patriotism.

Oladejo said Obi’s response to the development was belated and insincere, alleging that the former Anambra State governor only spoke after public pressure mounted over his silence.

“It uncharacteristically took him some time to respond. For a man always seeking microphones and hashtags, his sudden silence was deafening – until well-meaning Nigerians began to publicly question it,” the APC spokesman said.

“It has become clear that Obi did not speak out of patriotic instinct but out of public pressure and fear of further exposing his double standards.

“When he finally spoke, the nation saw what we expected – too little, too late, and too predictable. His reaction lacked sincerity, urgency, and any semblance of a unifying spirit.”

The ruling party accused Obi of showing excitement over Nigeria’s challenges.

“Real leaders defend their country in difficult moments. Statesmen balance criticism with dignity and national pride.

“But Peter Obi appears content only when Nigeria is under pressure, believing every challenge for the nation is an opportunity for his political resurrection. That is not patriotism. It is sour politics born from electoral heartbreak,” Oladejo said.

According to the APC, President Bola Tinubu’s administration is addressing insecurity through strategic reforms, strengthening military intelligence, deploying modern technology, and rebuilding international partnerships to tackle the root causes of insecurity.

“While serious leaders are working, Obi and his online choir are rehearsing 2023 grievances and clinging to foreign commentary for political oxygen,” the statement added.

Oladejo urged Obi to decide whether he stands with Nigeria or with what he called “an ever-shrinking echo chamber of bitterness and resentment”, saying leadership demands maturity and a genuine desire for national progress.

“Nigeria will not bow to those rooting for its challenges to worsen. We urge the public to stay focused on the Renewed Hope agenda and reject individuals who profit politically from national difficulty.

“Nigeria will succeed – despite those praying for its failure and reacting only when forced by public pressure,” he said.

Reacting on Monday to the U.S. designation, Obi had expressed deep concern over the state of insecurity in Nigeria, saying the development should worry every well-meaning citizen.

He described the situation as “unprecedented”, noting that over 10,000 people have been killed since May 2023, according to Amnesty International.

“The unwarranted and unprovoked killing of Nigerians is most condemnable, and all efforts must be made to bring it to a stop,” Obi said.

While acknowledging that the security crisis did not start with the current administration, he accused the APC-led government of lacking competence, commitment, and patriotism to address the situation effectively.

“What is most unfortunate is the lack and absence of competence, commitment, prudent use of resources, patriotism and passion on the part of the APC-led government/leaders to effectively govern, galvanise and lead Nigeria, where no one is unwarrantedly oppressed and killed, a nation where peace, truth and justice reign,” he stated.

Obi called for constructive diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the U.S., stressing that both countries must work together to address the worsening security situation and prevent further deterioration.