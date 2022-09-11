Stop Making ‘Overzealous Comments’ On Mamu’s Investigation, DSS Warns Gumi, Others

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barely 24 hours after Islamic Scholar, Ahmed Gumi accused the Department of State Service (DSS) of unlawful detention of Tukur Mamu, the agency has fired back at him and other Nigerians, warning them against making “overzealous comments” on its investigations.

Recall that Gumi had accused the DSS of intimidating Mamu, the Publisher of Desert Herald, describing his detention as an art of terrorism.

On Saturday, Gumi had asked the DSS to “take him (Mamu) to court to face trial”, rather than keep him in custody “just to intimidate him”.

But the secret service in a statement on Sunday, signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, warned Nigerians to “desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings”.

The statement said, “The DSS has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.

“The Service wishes to state that it is not distracted with some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space. Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mindboggling.

“Meanwhile, the Service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the court will determine its course. Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings.”

Mamu is being detained in the DSS custody following alleged relationship with terrorists both home and abroad.

Mamu is also known to have negotiated the release of some passengers abducted by terrorists from an inbound Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28.