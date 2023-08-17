Stop Rationalising Criminality, EFCC Warns Nigerian Youths

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol, has warned youths to stop rationalising criminality.

Chukkol gave this warning at a town hall meeting in Enugu through the Enugu Zonal Commander of the Commission, ACE1 Aliyu Nuhu Naibi while urging youths across Nigeria to shun cybercrime and the tendency to rationalise criminality.

In the town hall meeting tagged, Nzuko Umu Ntorobia (the gathering of the youth) organised by a Non-Governmental Organisation, Di Nma Forum at Oakland Hotels, Ebeano Estate, Ogui, Enugu, Chukkol said, “You can’t be choking yourself with a knife and when I try to stop you, you say look, the other person is choking too so let me be.

“We have been talking to you youth through several sensitization fora like this but some of you won’t listen; rather you say, go fetch the politicians first”.

While acknowledging that economic, peer and parental pressures could influence the youths to embrace criminality, the EFCC boss said no excuse could justify youth involvement in cybercrime.

Meanwhile, in his remark, the Convener of Di Nma Forum, Comrade Humphrey Edeh expressed gratitude to the EFCC for the opportunity to be enlightened on the fight against economic and financial crimes.

“I thank you for this auspicious moment to clear the minds of the youth on cybercrime,” he said.