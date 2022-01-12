Stop Threatening Church Members For Not Paying Tithes, Uti Tells Pastors

Nigerian TV personality Uti Nwachukwu has advised pastors to stop threatening their members for not paying tithes.

Tithing is a custom adopted by the Christian church whereby people contributed 10 per cent of their income for religious purposes.

The Delta State-born took to his verified Instagram page and stated that while many pastors try to compel their members to payment of tithes, the bible does not make it compulsory.

He said, “A lot of people get this whole tithing thing wrong. Does it work? Yes. But it is not compulsory. And you will not be punished for not practicing it. It is an elective, a covenant blessing available for those interested.

“What is wrong is using fear of punishment to threaten your congregation into practicing it! It’s like the government waking up today to tell us that you would be arrested if you don’t invest in real estate.

“Same goes for first fruits, offerings and all types of giving. Let people know the advantages but do not lie to them that they sin if they don’t practice it. Love and faith are all that matter in our chosen religion.

“Your faith will always produce results. Which is why some people doing the unimaginable still produce results.”

The Big Brother African season five winner noted that whenever you give or sow, it is their faith in action that will multiply such giving.

“When you give or sow into whatever covenant you want to, have faith in your actions and believe it’ll be multiplied back to you. And just like the woman with the blood issue, your faith will reward you.

“But it is not by force. Give with a clear mind. Not because you are afraid of punishment or poverty.”