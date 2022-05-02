Stop Using MASSOB For ‘Marchandise’, Uwazuruike Warned After Campaigning For Yahaya Bello

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB), Monday, said its erstwhile leader, Ralph Uwazuruike, remained rusticated, and should not use the name of the group to champion the presidential ambition of Kogi governor, Mr Yahaya Bello.

The reaction followed a recent political rally which Mr Uwazuruike and his subjects held in Owerri to drum support for Mr Bello ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Comrade Edeson Samuel, MASSOB’s national director of information, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Owerri, denied involvement of the Biafra agitation group in politics.

Samuel said, “MASSOB has never campaigned or rallied for any politician vying for political occupation in Nigeria.

“Our primary duty is for Biafra actualization and restoration through non-violence. MASSOB can never be agitating for Biafra autonomy and at the same time romancing with the major enemies of the people of Biafra.”

He warned Uwazuruike to stop parading himself as MASSOB leader, as well as ‘using MASSOB for marchandise’.

According to the statement, “Uwazuruike was expelled from MASSOB on November, 2015 because of corruption and betrayal of trust/confidence.

“MASSOB wondered why Uwazuruike who claimed to be the founder of Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) did not remind his visiting northern governor about the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government.

“Instead, Uwazuruike was campaigning for the presidential ambition of Yahaya Bello. Uwazuruike campaining for Bello against his Igbo brother is nothing but to pay for the money he received from Mr Bello.

“MASSOB will not allow Uwazuruike to sabotage Igbo interests in Nigeria because of his selfish desire. MASSOB will always support projects that will promote Igbo interests.

“MASSOB will no longer allow betrayals and saboteurs to ruin the future of Ndigbo in Nigeria.”