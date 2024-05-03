Stop Using Repressive Laws To Target Journalists, Critics — Groups Tell Tinubu

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) have asked President Bola Tinubu’s government to stop using repressive and anti-media laws to target and intimidate journalists, critics and media houses in the country.

The statement followed the interactive session on ‘the state of press freedom in Nigeria’ held on Friday in Lagos in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day.

The event was jointly organized by SERAP and NGE.

The two organisations called on Tinubu, governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike to uphold press freedom, ensure access to information to all Nigerians, obey court judgments, and respect the rule of law.

The groups expressed serious concerns about the escalating crackdown on the right to freedom of expression and media freedom and the flagrant disregard for the rule of law by authorities at all levels of government.

SERAP and NGE also urged the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris to review restrictive and oppressive media legislation in the country and pursue the immediate revision of any provisions that violate the right to freedom of expression, access to information including online and media freedom.

They urged the National Assembly to immediately harmonise all laws pertaining to freedom of expression, media freedom and civic space in Nigeria to confer authority on a specific independent agency that will oversee the collection, maintenance, usage, and dissemination of the personal information and records of all citizens and prioritise fundamental human rights.

A joint statement by the groups read partly: “We would continue to speak truth to power and to hold authorities to account for their constitutional and international obligations including on freedom of expression and media freedom.”

“Nigeria as a country has a long and unpleasant history of press gagging and clampdown on media freedom, which is evidence of extensive state censorship of media and in some cases, the utter control of state-owned media houses.”

“This position has not changed considerably despite almost 25 years of unbroken democratic rule in the Fourth Republic.”

“We are concerned that press freedom remains under threat, especially due to economic challenges and other challenges such as navigating digital surveillance, hacking, online harassment and internet shutdowns.”

“Freedom of the press is one of the cornerstones of a democratic society. Journalism is not a crime; it is fundamental to a free society.”

“We are concerned that freedom of information requests are frequently refused by authorities at all levels of government.” Inadequate funding and lack of access to independent funding have also been identified as major hindrances to media freedom.”

“We therefore urge the Federal Government to take effective and concrete measures to review existing laws to reflect respect for media freedom and human rights.”

“The NBC must stop using its codes to clampdown on broadcast stations and to impose arbitrary fines on them. The NBC must review its codes to bring them in line with the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and international human rights standards.”

“We urge the Federal Government to review laws like the Official Secrets Act, Criminal Code Act and Cybercrime Act for potential restrictions on free speech and press; and amend them in line with international human rights standards and Agreements, including the Windhoek Declaration for the Development of a Free, Independent and Pluralistic Press.”

“We urge the Federal Government to strengthen the independence of regulatory bodies like the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and Nigerian Press Council (NPC) to ensure impartial regulation and promote self-regulation within the media.”