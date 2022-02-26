‘Stop War’–Man United, Other European Teams Unite Against Putin

Teams across Europe are demanding a stop to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a conflict that is in its third day.

Casualties have been recorded as Viktor Liashko, head of the Ukrainian health ministry, says 198 civilians have been killed.

Also 1,115 are injured, 33 of which were children.

On Saturday, Premier League teams, Bundesliga and La Liga teams all came together to show their support for Ukraine.

In England, Manchester United and Watford came together before the kickoff to ask for peace in Ukraine.

They carried a placard with ‘Peace’ written on it in six languages.

Across Bundesliga games on Saturday, teams came together in a symbol against war and a moment of reflection.

They had the flag of Ukraine with inscription ‘Stop War’ written in two languages.

The demonstrations are part of the concerns expressed across the globe condemning Russia’s military attack on Ukraine.

Sweden on Saturday joined Poland announcing that they will not play against Russia due to the ongoing crisis.

On Friday, UEFA announced that the Champions League final has been moved from St Petersburg in Russia to Paris.