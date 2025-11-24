‘Stop Weaponizing Insecurity’ – APC Tells PDP

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of exploiting recent security challenges for political gain, describing the opposition’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu as reckless, dishonest, and a deliberate effort to undermine national stability.

In a statement on Monday, the APC said the PDP’s claim that the Federal Government had surrendered to terrorists following the spate of school kidnappings in Kebbi and Niger States was political.

The ruling party insisted that the Tinubu administration was demonstrating strategic leadership and recording measurable progress in the fight against insecurity.

APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, said the successful rescue of the Eruku 38 and ongoing efforts to free others abducted in different attacks showed that the government was implementing a coordinated, intelligence-driven approach, contrary to what the opposition suggested.

He said the PDP’s criticism was motivated by frustration that Nigeria is not collapsing in the manner they predicted or desired.

Oladejo also faulted the PDP’s condemnation of President Tinubu’s cancelled foreign trip, noting that the decision was taken so the President could personally oversee national security operations.

“Only a party that treated governance like beer-parlour gossip would trivialize such an act of responsibility.

“When a Commander-in-Chief suspends foreign engagements to coordinate a national security operation, it is called leadership – not the nonchalance that defined the PDP era,” he said.

The APC dismissed suggestions that the temporary closure of schools in high-risk areas amounted to capitulation, arguing instead that the move was an intelligence-guided safety measure.

The party said the PDP was more interested in politicising tragedy than protecting children and supporting security agencies working to contain attacks.

The ruling party further accused the opposition of lacking the moral standing to comment on security, pointing to Boko Haram’s expansion and repeated mass kidnappings during the years the PDP held power.

It argued that the Tinubu administration had shown greater political will to reform defence leadership, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and deploy modern surveillance systems since assuming office.

“The PDP is disappointed that Nigeria is healing. They thrive on tragedy. They breathe through insecurity. They survive on economic pain. But Nigeria is rising – painfully for them, joyfully for the citizens,” the statement read.

“Stop weaponizing insecurity. Stop wishing for bloodshed. Stop politicizing schoolchildren’s safety. Stop disgracing your party.”

The PDP, in its earlier statement, had warned that shutting down schools would play into the hands of terrorists, worsen educational deprivation in Northern Nigeria, and expose the government’s alleged lack of a coherent security strategy.

It also criticised what it described as the President’s insensitive response to recent abductions.

“We urge the government to develop a comprehensive plan to combat the issue, instead of resorting to a simplistic approach of closing schools in a bid to prevent further kidnappings and to score cheap political points, quite characteristic of this administration.

“This alarm is crucial because, a closure of schools will certainly exacerbate the already challenging educational situation in Northern Nigeria, where, according to UNICEF, the majority of the 18.3 million out-of-school children (10.2 million at the primary level and 8.1 million at the secondary level) in Nigeria reside,” the statement read.