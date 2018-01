At least 12 persons were killed on Wednesday after two male suicide bombers detonated their explosives in Muna Garage Market Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Deafening blasts were heard echoing over the Maiduguri metropolis as the suspected Boko Haram attackers let go their explosives.

According to a member of the Civilian JTF, 48 others were also injured in the blast.

The Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009.