My 16-Month Suspension A Learning Curve, Says Jibrin After Meeting Buhari

The lawmaker representing Kiru, Bebeji constituency in Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Jibrin, who has been on suspension for over 400 days from the House of Representatives, told journalists after meeting the president that his dislodgement from the lower legislative chamber is “a learning curve”.

Recall that Jibrin’s suspension stemmed from his allegation of budget padding against the leadership of the House.

“As you are aware I have not seen the president for a while now. It is a meeting between a son and a father,” he said.

Asked if he solicited the president’s intervention on his suspension, he said, “Well, I cannot comment on that. The most important thing is that I saw him and he is in a very high spirit. I greeted him like a son and he spoke to me like a father.”

On how he received the campaign to get him back to the House, Jibrin said, “It’s only normal. Of course, Nigerians like justice, my constituency has been suspended for 16 months, so is only normal that people will talk and ask questions, why are we not back on the aspect of court case that has been lingering for the past 16 months. I think these are some of the reasons people are raising issues in the public glare.

“For every situation like this there is always an opportunity to learn, it’s a learning curve, so, it’s fine,” he added.