2018: Adeboye Prophesies Doom For Nigeria’s ‘Goliath’

It will be an end of the wicked in 2018 as Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has prophesied the downfall of the real enemies of Nigeria in the new year.

Adeboye, who prophesied that “significant goliaths will fall” in 2018, revealed equally that “saboteurs” of the country will be “disgraced and displaced” in the new year.

The predictions formed part of the RCCG General Overseer’s prophesies for 2018.

Adeboye gave the following prophesies on Monday, January 1, 2018:

Individual

1. Erstwhile stubborn mountains will move.

2. Many people will wake up to realise that their future is not in the hand of any government and as a result a lot of lost ground will be reclaimed.

3. Saboteurs will be disgraced and displaced.

Nigeria

1. Significant goliaths will fall.

2. Before the end of the year, there will be rays of hope that all will still be well.

International

1. This year there will be less fire outbreaks but there will be more floods.

2. There will be misunderstandings amongs nation but no major wars.

3. Pray against assasination attempts globally.

4. There will record breaking temperatures both high and low.

5. There will be a handful of breakthroughs both scientific and medical.

6. The count down to the end has started.