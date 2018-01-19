2018 CHAN: Nigeria Defeat Libya, Top Group C

Nigeria’s hope at the 2018 African Nations Championships, CHAN came to life as they defeated Libya by a lone goal in their second group game on Friday.

Adeyemi Faleye’s right foot finish in the 79th minute, gave Salisu Yusuf’s men a 1-0 win over the North Africans in Grand Stade De Tange Morocco.

The home-based Super Eagles who started with a disappointing barren draw against Rwanda on Monday, are now group C leaders with 4 points, Libya following closely with 3 points.

A win for Libya would have seen them into the next round.

The match between Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea comes up later on Friday night.

Nigeria will face Equatorial Guinea in her final group game on the 23rd of January.