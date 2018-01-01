2018: Pray For Improved Economy, Saraki Tells Nigerians

Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on Nigerians to pray for a full recovery of the country’s economy in 2018.

Saraki made this known in a New Year message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja on Monday.

The Senate President said Nigeria is blessed with all the potentials necessary for her to have a strong economy and achieve physical development that would take care of its growing population.

Saraki noted that most of the problems now threatening the unity, progress and peace of the country were rooted in the poor state of the economy and that there was need for the government and Nigerians to work together in 2018.

He said the government alone cannot make the economy work, adding that it requires co-operation and prayers by Nigerians to develop the country and make 2018 a more fruitful year.

“I wish all Nigerians overflowing happiness on this joyful occasion. The end of one year and the beginning of another is always a time that is full of hope.

“While 2017 was challenging for many Nigerians, we must look back on the year with the knowledge that better days are ahead.

“Although we still have so much to do to achieve our desired individual and national objectives, let us rise up with courage and determination to make the situation better.

“Nigerians deserved a chance to live a better life. This is why the 8th National Assembly will continue to collaborate with executive to ensure that all the policies and programmes of the present administration are realised.

“The National Assembly will not spare efforts in passing more laws that will serve as catalyst for our economic stability and growth.

“Laws that will help make our businesses thrive. Laws that will enhance the creation of jobs and put more money in the pockets of our people”, he said.