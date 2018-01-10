The female national team of Nigeria the Super Falcons will face Benin Republic in the first match of the group B at the inaugural WAFU Zone B Women’s Nations Cup on 15th February at the Stade Robert Champroux Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigeria, the continent’s leading nation in the FIFA ranking, go on to play Senegal two days after, before wrapping up the group fixtures against Togo on the 19th of February at the Champroux Parc Des Sports.

The draw for the tournament took place on Tuesday in Abidjan.

The eight-team tournament includes Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Niger.

Cote d’Ivoire, host of the maiden tournament have been seeded in Group A and will face the Black Queens of Ghana in the opening match on 14th February at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny.

The Super Falcons who did not play a game throughout last year will use the tournament as preparations for the 2018 FIFA African Womens Championship scheduled to hold in Ghana and also FIFA Womens World Cup in 2019 to be hosted in France.