2019: Ex-UniAbuja Student Leader Joins Osun Election Race

A public interest lawyer and former president, Students Union Government (SUG) at the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Pelumi Olajengbesi, on Monday joined the list of contenders for election into the House of Representatives in Osun State.

Although he did not say on which political party’s platform he is going to run, he vowed to slug it out in the 2019 general election for Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency.

Olajengbesi, from Ijesa North Local Governing Area (LGA) of Osun State and National Coordinator of #YouthLeadNigeria# Campaign, revealed his ambition in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

According to him, it is inspiring that amidst difficulties and growing anxiety over the future of the country, Nigerians have refused to succumb to despair and hopelessness.

He said, “It is therefore gratifying that my vision and service-driven life that I, after due consultation with family, private and public sectors, civil society groups, labour unions, religious and political leaders, youths and student groups, hereby offer myself and my services to my great constituents of Ijesa North as a candidate for the House of Representatives, Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency.

“I declare this intention solemnly with an acute awareness of the onerous challenges that lay ahead AND powered by our dogged commitment to survive and weather the storms as they may come in acknowledgement that no true path towards growth and development is without an admixture of thorns and roses.

“My story is similar to that of so many underprivileged Nigerians of my generation – Born and wrapped with the shawls of penury and despair and aware of the crushing realities of my station darting at my sight, I ploughed through childhood with my dreams and aspirations for comfort, defied the stratification of class to join my voices with the few straining against injustice and inequality in the realms of economics and politics. I have never since looked back nor compromised on the ideals and principles that have shaped my interaction with my immediate and remote world. And I am happy about it.”

Olajengbesi said, although the task before the youth is daunting, the youths have “manifold possibilities” to liberate Nigerian and put the economy on the global map.

“It is for the reason that the 2019 election is about the youths. It is about ensuring that we emancipate ourselves from political stereotypes and becoming more socially and politically responsible to the country. I worry today that many of our youths who, given the opportunity, would have ameliorated the sad state of this nation, too often had their aspirations stilted by an avalanche of opposition bred in the very society we live in.

“Within the borderlands of Ijesa, the glaring mismatch between our potentials and our achievements has become for many a frustrating puzzle; for others it is a topic for debate; and yet for another group, it is doomsday lament. But with the strength of conviction and positivity which enamels our sense of patriotism towards Nigeria and all our great people, I consider it a golden opportunity and a bittersweet chance to manifest our effrontery, activate our innovative instinct, showcase our character and turn our dreams and that of our founding fathers into reality,” the reps hopeful said.