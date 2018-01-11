2019: Faleke Predicts Buhari’s Defeat In Kogi

Abiodun Faleke, President Muhammadu Buhari’s former campaign coordinator for Lagos, has asked his party the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the thought of winning Kogi State in the 2019 presidential election.

Faleke, who was late Prince Abubakar Audu’s deputy governorship aspirant in 2015, said Yahaya Bello cannot deliver Kogi for Buhari because the governor allegedly owes arrears of salaries and pensions.

The APC chieftain also accused Bello of killing the party in the state by stripping it of “critical campaign issues in the state”.

“It is the height of deceit for a governor who owe several months’ salaries and pensions, and who cannot provide basic infrastructure, to boast of delivering Kogi for President Buhari in 2019.

“Mr. President, how can a governor who has been indicted by the Independent National Electoral Commission for engaging in double registration lead your campaign train in Kogi with such a moral stain hanging on his neck?

“The question is, will President Buhari contest? If yes, will he win Kogi with Yahaya Bello as the chief campaigner? The answer is No. This is because he has killed the APC in the state, thereby stripping us of critical campaign issues in the state.”